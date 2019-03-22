Pulled hamstring ends Nasir Adderley’s Pro Day early

Getty Images

There were representatives from many teams at the University of Delaware’s Pro Day on Friday and safety Nasir Adderley was one of the big reasons why they were on hand.

Adderley is considered one of the top prospects at the position this season and his name appears in the first round of many mock drafts. His attempt to solidify a spot at the top of draft boards hit a snag during his workout, however.

According to multiple reports, Adderley had to cut his workout short because he pulled his hamstring while running a 40-yard dash. The school said he posted a time of 4.54 seconds in the run.

Adderley, who was a four-year starter at Delaware, was also limited at the Scouting Combine because he was recovering from an ankle sprain.