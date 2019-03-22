Quinton Spain, Neiko Thorpe visit Bills

Getty Images

The Bills may not be done adding players to their offensive line.

The team has signed Ty Nsekhe, Mitch Morse, LaAdrian Waddle, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long since the end of the 2018 season and they visited with another free agent blocker. Field Yates of ESPN reports that guard Quinton Spain met with the team.

Spain is No. 96 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 and started 29 games for the Titans over the last two seasons. The Titans released Josh Kline this offseason and there hasn’t been much sign that Spain is on their radar, so it looks like there will be multiple new starters on the Tennessee line as well.

While they’ve been busy with the offensive line, the Bills aren’t solely focused on that area. Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports they worked out cornerback Neiko Thorpe on Friday.

Thorpe spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks and saw almost all of his time on special teams.