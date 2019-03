Getty Images

Derek Carr has a new backup quarterback.

Mike Glennon, the well-traveled passer who has been more successful at making money than at winning football games, has signed with the Raiders.

A third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2013, Glennon lasted four years in Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in 2017. That was a poor decision by the Bears, who cut him after one year. Glennon then signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cardinals but was cut after one year.

Glennon has shown that he’s not a starter, but he can still find jobs in the NFL. He’s no lock to make the Raiders’ roster, but for now he’s slated to compete for a backup spot.