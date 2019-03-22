Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam had knee surgery

Getty Images

The Rams have added some parts to their defense this offseason, but they’ll be without part of it until training camp.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, linebacker Samson Ebukam underwent minor knee surgery (which means it wasn’t on Klein’s knee) after the season.

While Ebukam is expected to be ready for training camp, the procedure will limit his availability for offseason workouts.

The 2017 fourth-round pick started 14 games for the Rams last season, and had two sacks but a few big plays along the way. He scored a pair of touchdowns in the Rams’ 54-51 win over the Chiefs, returning an interception and a fumble for scores.

The Rams brought back trade acquisition Dante Fowler on a one-year deal and signing Clay Matthews to a two-year contract, as they try to fortify their defense.