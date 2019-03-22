Rams match Lions’ offer for Malcolm Brown

Getty Images

Malcolm Brown will remain in Los Angeles.

The Rams are matching the offer sheet the Lions gave Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It’s a two-year, $3.25 million deal for Brown, who gets a $100,000 signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed. He’ll serve as Todd Gurley‘s backup, and C.J. Anderson apparently won’t have a roster spot despite playing well late in the season when both Brown and Gurley were hurt.

Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie and the Rams tendered him only at the original-round level, so the Lions would not have had to give any compensation to the Rams if the Rams hadn’t matched the Lions’ offer.

Last year Brown had 43 carries for 212 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 12.