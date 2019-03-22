Rashaan Melvin signs with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions were looking to add a veteran cornerback, and now they’ve found one.

Rashaan Melvin has signed a one-year deal with the Lions, a league source tells PFT.

The 29-year-old Melvin spent last season in Oakland after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal, but he was a disappointment and was benched for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Melvin has previously played for Lions head coach Matt Patricia in New England, and he’s also spent time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins Ravens and Colts.