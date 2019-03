Getty Images

Defensive end Kerry Wynn visited Cincinnati this week and he’ll be spending a lot of time there in the future.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Wynn has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.

Wynn is the second member of the 2018 Giants defense to join the Bengals this offseason. He joins cornerback BW Webb while safety Curtis Riley, who also visited the Bengals this week, will be signing with the Raiders. Former Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo is the defensive coordinator on Zac Taylor’s staff.

Wynn had 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while playing a rotational role on the Giants defensive line last season. Wynn was also a regular on special teams during his time in Jersey.