Report: Steelers trying to hustle up a trade for Morgan Burnett

Steelers safety Morgan Burnett asked for his release in January, and his agent said today they granted that wish.

But he’s still under contract, for the moment.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are working to see if they can find someone to trade for the disgruntled safety before they release him.

While it’s hard to imagine a team taking on his remaining contract rather than just signing him as a free agent later, if they want to beat another team to the punch maybe the Steelers can squeeze a late pick out of the deal.

The Steelers signed Burnett to a three-year, $14.35 million deal with $4.25 million guaranteed last year.