Rich McKay: “No support” on Competition Committee for Sky Judge

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL continues to fail or to refuse to see how the combination of bad calls and legal gambling can result in serious problems for the game.

With the AAF utilizing the “Sky Judge” concept to ensure that certain bad calls or non-calls are fixed in real time, without the use of replay review, the league continues to downplay the potential value of what obviously would be a very useful and meaningful supplement to seven officials who are trying to discern full-speed football players with the naked eye while primarily trying not to get trampled.

During the annual media conference call with Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay and NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, McKay claimed that the proposed “Sky Judge” received “no support from any member of the Committee.”

That’s hard to believe, given that the Committee currently includes Saints coach Sean Payton, who has made it clear that he’s determined to ensure that no team suffers the same fate that his team endured in the NFC Championship game. The decision not to embrace Sky Judge coupled with a proposed expansion of replay that wouldn’t prevent what happened in New Orleans means that the potential will continue to exist for bad calls to go uncorrected.

For more on this and other currently relevant issues, check out Friday’s PFTOT, which can been seen and heard in the attached clip.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Rich McKay: “No support” on Competition Committee for Sky Judge

  1. Who says the NFL is “failing.” Maybe there’s considerable fans and owners who don’t want to see replay become so invasive. And maybe that’s the right call.

  5. Why not initially use the Sky Judge for playoff games when there is an excess of officials and the implications of an outcome or mistake cannot be overcome by a team? The NFL is going to need to come up with a better answer than “there was no support in the committee” when thousands of injured gamblers sue or claim fraud.

  7. 99% of the NFL is just chatter and noise.

    Rule changes, diva players, off the field issues, draft talk, injury news, fantasy, and then once in awhile there is a very small sliver of ACTUAL GAMEPLAY. For each fan there is only 11 minutes of Game x 16 times a year sandwiched in between endless nonsense.

    Every year is the same revolving door of the same stale topics, it’s getting old.

  10. They’re going to wait until 10 years after Belichick retires so they can adopt his simple, effective “challenge anything” proposal without having to credit him for it.

  11. Correct again, Mike. What happened with the Saints was destructive to everything they worked for. No just a “bad call” it was horrendous and can effect the team members for a long time.

  12. Non-calls on grabbing the facemask of QBs and wrenching their neck around ought to be reviewed, especially in conference championship games.

  14. I have no issues with penalties like the Saints-Rams, or clear egregious facemask non calls, but i do not want reviews on holding plays and lined up in the neutral zone non calls

  15. Dean Blandino reviewed the’facemask’ play and said that it didn’t rise to the level of a penalty.
    He knows more about officiating than all the posters here combined

  16. Well, you can pretty much gaurantee that if your team is not in a top 5 or 6 media market, no Super Bowl appearances for you. They should change the name of the committee to Compensation Comittee.

  17. The VAST majority of fans that think that “fixing” happens in nfl games are either people gambling on the games and losing or are fans that don’t like the outcome of certain games and need an excuse to believe the outcome they wanted that didn’t happen was because it was “fixed”

    If a fan doesn’t get the absurdity of the idea that all the owners are in on something happening that disadvantages most of their teams why would they accept one more type of review as proof it isn’t happening? You can even make a good argument that the reply system has done more to advance that deluded belief than anything else.

  18. With respect to accuracy of penalty calls in the NFL, it seems the more accurate they get the more enraged we fans get about how bad things are. Kind of like our world, keeps getting better and yet most people seem to think it’s the opposite.

    I think they should use the technology available. But, no matter how accurate the calls gets people will just get angrier and angrier about perceived injustice.

  19. Gambling runs the league. Now that it’s legal most places the problem is going to become even worse. The NFL association with gambling is possibly the worst mistake they have ever made.

  20. Why? Teams put coaches up there so that they can see the field better. It makes you wonder about the competence level of some of these people. What in the world would it hurt to put an 8th judge up top in the box to protect the integrity of the game…’protect the shield’? Dumb.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!