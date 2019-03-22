Safety Curtis Riley joining the Raiders

Getty Images

After a brief tour, Curtis Riley has decided to head west.

Via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants free agent safety tweeted that he’s joining the Raiders.

He visited the Raiders and Packers earlier in free agency, and then made a trip to Cincinnati along with former Giants teammate Kerry Wynn.

Riley started all 16 games for the Giants last year and had four interceptions, and joins a Raiders secondary that has cast a wide net lately looking for help.

Riley spent his first three seasons with the Titans, and has played some cornerback as well, giving the Raiders a versatile piece with special teams ability.