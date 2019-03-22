Shane Ray visits the Colts

Getty Images

Shane Ray was a disappointment as the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2015, but he’s trying to find a better fit. He may find it in Indianapolis.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Colts hosted former Ray for a visit.

A pass rusher who managed just one sack in each of the last two seasons, Ray did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Broncos. The Colts may think he can add something to a pass rush that also includes the recently arrived Justin Houston.

The Colts have plenty of cap space to spend in free agency, but they’ve been cautious about not going overboard. Ray would most likely not generate an expensive contract, but would instead add depth, which has been the Colts’ focus this offseason.