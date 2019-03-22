Sheriff expects Kraft video to be released, eventually

Getty Images

Law enforcement officials in Florida seem to be intent on releasing to the public a very private and sensitive video involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Via NBCSportsBoston.com, Martin County, Florida sheriff William Snyder believes that the videos created when Kraft and other men visited a day spa for allegedly paid sex acts will eventually see the light of day.

“I do think ultimately they are probably going to get released,” Snyder told Scott Zamost of CNBC.

The statement comes at a time when Kraft has reportedly refused a deal that would dismiss solicitation of prostitution charges in exchange for an acknowledgement that Kraft would have been found guilty at trial, and at a time when Kraft seems to be intent on fighting the case in order to secure a full exoneration. And Snyder seems to be warning Kraft that, even if he wins, he still loses.

“Once a case is over, it’s not an ongoing investigation,” Snyder said. “There has to be a specific reason not to release a public record. And the fact that there is sexual activity is not an exemption.”

Of course, Snyder’s interpretation of the law is far from binding. Kraft’s lawyers have filed a motion to suppress all evidence in the case, and it will be up to a judge to decide whether the videos were obtained legally or illegitimately. If it’s determined that the procedures for secretly creating these videos violate applicable legal standards, the argument would be that the otherwise public records should remain private.