Steelers opposed to replay expansion

The NFL Competition Committee unveiled proposed changes to the way replay reviews are implemented on Thursday and they’re expected to be voted on at next week’s league meetings.

There are two proposals. One would allow for review of pass interference penalties while the other covers pass interference, roughing the passer and unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture. Neither would allow for replay to look at a missed call like the one from the NFC Championship Game.

Passing a rule change would require votes from 24 of the league’s 32 teams. Steelers owner Art Rooney II indicated his team would not be a yes vote when it comes time to pick sides.

“I’m not really excited to have replay expanded, and we’ll approach it with that in mind,” Rooney said.

Rooney did say he would be open to a proposal for adding a “sky judge” to the officiating crew, but was not in favor of an eighth on-field official. There is no proposal of that nature at the moment and Falcons president/Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said there was no support for the idea when the committee met to discuss potential changes.