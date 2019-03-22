Steelers releasing safety Morgan Burnett

Getty Images

Safeties have been getting paid this offseason, and one of the ones who signed a big contract last season is going to have another chance.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have informed safety Morgan Burnett that they’ll release him by the end of the month.

Burnett apparently asked for his release, according to his agent.

Last offseason, the Steelers gave Burnett a three-year, $14.35 million deal, with $4.25 million guaranteed.

Burnett played a dime linebacker role for the Steelers last year, and wasn’t thrilled about it, asking for his release in January. He also missed five games because of injury.