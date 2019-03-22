Stephon Gilmore restructures contract

Getty Images

The Patriots have some more cap space at their disposal.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that cornerback Stephon Gilmore has restructured his contract with the team. Gilmore converted $8.5 million of his $9.5 million salary into a signing bonus in order to create $5.67 million in cap space. That money will be added to Gilmore’s cap hits in 2020 and 2021.

The Patriots were short on cap space before the move. According to the NFLPA, they came into the day with just over $4.5 million in room.

Gilmore is set to make $10.5 million and $11.5 million in the final two years of his deal. He was named a first-team All-Pro for his work during the 2018 season and made a key interception in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.