Still unsigned, C.J. Anderson feels disrespected

When Rams running back Todd Gurley got hurt late last season, C.J. Anderson came in off the street, and the Rams’ offense didn’t miss a beat with Anderson replacing Gurley. So now that Anderson is a free agent, is he a hot commodity?

Nope. Anderson was asked by a fan on Twitter where he’s going to sign, and he said he doesn’t know. He then said he feels disrespected that he remains unsigned.

“The disrespect is real,” Anderson wrote. “It is what It is. It’s the same story over and over. All I ever wanted was a full opportunity to play 16. My 16 vs anybody else 16 with no front office / coach trying to move me out the way or play we like this guy game. Just want a 16 all I ask.”

It’s easy to see why Anderson feels that way: The only season in his career when he started 16 games, he ran for 1,007 yards.

But while it’s easy to see why Anderson feels that way, it’s also to see why NFL teams aren’t rushing to offer him a lot of money. One of the things that last season in the NFL demonstrated is that expensive running backs can easily be replaced by lower-priced backups. In that respect, Anderson may be a victim of his own success.