T.J. Lang expected to retire

The Lions released T.J. Lang earlier this month, and the offensive lineman said at the time he had not decided whether to continue his career. He apparently has decided.

In what will come as a surprise to no one, Lang has told those close to him that he “definitely” has played his last game, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lang’s retirement announcement could come as soon as Friday.

Head and neck injuries limited Lang to six games last season. He finished the year on injured reserve.

Lang, 31, spent eight seasons with the Packers and two with the Lions. He played in 138 career games, with 113 starts, and made two Pro Bowls.