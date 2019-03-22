Texans sign former Panthers tackle Matt Kalil

Getty Images

The Texans need help on the offensive line, so they were willing to give a former first-rounder a chance.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed former Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil to a one-year deal.

The Panthers just released Kalil with a post-June 1 designation to get him off the books after a disappointing tenure there.

He signed a five-year, $55 million contract in 2017, but was released after playing what amounted to one season. A knee injury last year kept him off the field, but he hadn’t impressed before then.

The Vikings drafted him fourth overall in 2012, and Kalil made the Pro Bowl after his rookie season. But then injuries descended upon him, and he hasn’t shown the same form since.

The Texans struggled to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson last year, allowing a league-high 62 sacks.