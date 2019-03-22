Tyler Shatley visiting Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings added one offensive lineman this week when they signed guard Josh Kline and they may not be done adding to the group.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tyler Shatley will be visiting the team on Friday.

Shatley would give the team another interior lineman to go with Kline. He started seven games at center for the Jaguars last year and also saw time at guard over his five seasons in Jacksonville.

The Vikings have seen two interior linemen — Tom Compton and Nick Easton — sign elsewhere as free agents this offseason and they released Mike Remmers in another move aimed at reshaping their group of blockers.