Vinny Curry excited to return “home” to Philadelphia

Getty Images

One year away from Philadelphia was long enough for defensive end Vinny Curry to become wistful of the city he had to leave behind.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Curry said he was “super excited!” to be back with the Eagles after signing a one-year deal with the team on Thursday.

“Definitely had a couple different offers on the table, but home is home,” Curry said. “This just felt right. This felt like the right situation. I think it was just time for me to be back in Philadelphia.”

After being cut by the Eagles after winning Super Bowl LII, Curry signed a three-deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March. But the Buccaneers elected to part ways with Curry after just one season. He was released by Tampa Bay in February.

Curry was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012. He spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia with a victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl capping his first stint with the team. He recorded 22 sacks in 84 career games with the Eagles, though he was only a starter during his final season in Philadelphia.

The New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals also had interest in Curry before he decided to return to the Eagles.