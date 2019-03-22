What will Mike Tomlin say next week in Arizona?

Getty Images

Plenty of interesting things can and will happen at the annual league meetings in Arizona. One specific event that typically generates interest happens on Tuesday morning, when coaches appear for a breakfast with the media.

For Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, there may not be much time to eat his eggs. It will be his first public comments since an end-of-season press conference that laid bare multiple concerns regarding former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

More than two months later, Brown has been traded and running back Le'Veon Bell has signed with the Jets and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to take shrapnel from Brown and Bell and other former Steelers. Through it all, a sense lingers that Tomlin has failed to exercise the kind of control over the team that would have prevented a different standard from applying to Brown regarding tardiness and Ben regarding, well, turdiness.

Does Tomlin think he’s on the hot seat? Will he do things differently? What lessons have the team learned from the experience? It should make for an interesting discussion next week, which will be the next step toward an interesting season in Pittsburgh.