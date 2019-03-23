Art Rooney II seems to be in favor of proposed OT tweak

March 23, 2019
Steelers owner Art Rooney II covered a lot of ground on a Friday conference call with reporters. Like many old-guard owners, he seems to be reluctant to embrace change on issues of potential tweaks to the rules. In one very important area, however, Rooney seems to be on board.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com interpreted Rooney’s remarks on the proposed rule change from the Chiefs regarding overtime as a “hint” that he supports it.

The Chiefs want both teams to be guaranteed a possession in overtime, even if the team that possesses the ball first scores a touchdown. The current rule has allowed the Patriots to win a Super Bowl two years ago and to gain a berth in the Super Bowl two months ago by winning the toss at the outset of overtime, taking the ball, and scoring a walk-off six-pointer.

The issue presents a clash of those who argue for fairness and the play defense! crowd. During Friday’s PFTOT, a compromise was proposed. I’ll post something on it later in the day, possibly while moving through the airspace between West Virginia and Arizona, where the NFL annual meetings will soon be underway.

  1. On this new rule, do the teams that get the first touchdown kick extra points? If they do, then second team has the following advantages: have four full downs every series to get a first down, will go for two to win game knowing other team can go drive down for a field goal to win game. You bastardize strategy of the game on each of the first two possessions and you set up a one-play tie breaker, the 2-point conversion to end the game. Is that what you really want? You know KC wouldn’t have kicked the XP, knowing all Brady would need would be a 40-yard drive to set up game winning field goal.

    It is also absolutely ridiculous that all of these rule changes are made after the Patriots win Super Bowls playing under the current rules. Of course, the Steelers, Colts, and all of the other franchises the Patriots have brutalized the last 20 years want these changes. It’s a loser’s mentality to do this.

  2. This should be summarily rejected by NFL owners. The only NFL teams that will benefit from this rule change are the handful or so of those with a powerhouse offense, like the team—coincidentally enough—proposing this change.

