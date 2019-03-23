Bruce Arians hopes hiring women “pretty soon won’t be news”

Getty Images

New Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was talking to his wife about providing an internship for a woman coach. Chris Arians offered a different idea.

“I said, ‘Aw, babe, c’mon. We don’t need more internships,'” Chris Arians said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “Like, ‘Oh, yeah, c’mon little lady, hang with us for a year, and then we’re gonna let you go.’ No! Find someone qualified to coach and hire them.”

So Bruce Arians did.

He hired Maral Javadifar as assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust as assistant defensive line coach, making the Bucs the first NFL team with two women as full-time coaches.

“My hope is that pretty soon it won’t be news,” Bruce Arians said. “That’s the goal: It’s not news anymore. It will be just quality people getting hired into positions that they can do.. . .I feel a responsibility to be diverse and have inclusion with everybody.”