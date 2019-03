Getty Images

George Iloka left Dallas without a deal, but he’ll be going back with one.

PFT has learned that free agent safety George Iloka has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys looked at a number of safeties, including Eric Berry and Clayton Geathers (before he returned to the Colts) before deciding on Iloka.

Iloka had also visited the Raiders this free agent period. He spent last year with the Vikings after spending his first six years with the Bengals.