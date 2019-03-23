Current, former players to participate in league meetings

Getty Images

Thirteen current and former players will participate in the NFL’s annual owners meetings next week in Phoenix.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are among the players speaking in different sessions of the meeting.

Fitzgerald will focus on how playing in the NFL can help players make an impact far beyond the playing field. Wilson, with his wife, Ciara, will cover how they have applied goal-setting as an integral part of achieving success.

Raiders linebacker James Cowser will share his unique story of how he became fluent in Mandarin while serving a two-year LDS mission. He then completed two internships in the NFL’s China office, helping promote football in the world’s most populous country.

Shawn Springs will discuss how his 13-year NFL career helped drive his breakthrough technology, Crash Cloud, which seeks to make football helmets safer.

NFL Legends Mark Brunell, Willie McGinest, Chad Pennington and Michael Robinson will lead a youth football coaching clinic at the meeting. Joe Greene, Tony Richardson, Barry Sanders, Charles Tillman and Aeneas Williams also will attend.