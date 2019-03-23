Former Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell retires

Getty Images

In January, former Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell said he wanted to keep playing despite knee injuries that have required 10 surgeries. Now Mitchell has decided to retire.

Mitchell said at an event at his alma mater, Georgia, that he’s done playing football.

The Patriots chose Mitchell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft despite his history of knee injuries, and as a rookie he showed promise, catching 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns, and adding six catches for 70 yards in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory over the Falcons.

Unfortunately, that was it for Mitchell: He suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season, then he was waived before the start of the 2018 season. Now he’s decided to move on.