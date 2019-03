Getty Images

The Chiefs brought in free agent tight end Neal Sterling for a visit last week.

Sterling, 27, played five games with four starts for the Jets last season. He spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

The Jaguars made Sterling a seventh-round draft pick in 2015. He played 19 games with one start in his two seasons in Jacksonville.

He had a brief stop in Kansas City in 2017, spending two weeks on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In his career, he has 24 catches for 239 yards.