Neiko Thorpe returning to Seahawks

Cornerbabck Neiko Thorpe has agreed to a contract to return to the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. Thorpe posted the news on his Instagram.

Thorpe visited the Bills on Friday.

He is a core special teams player and served as a special teams captain last season. Thorpe played 29 snaps on defense and 266 on special teams in 2018.

Thorpe, 29, has spent the past three seasons in Seattle after two in Oakland and one in Kansas City.

In his career, he has played 78 games with two starts.