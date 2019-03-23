Nick Foles gets more than $45 million fully guaranteed at signing

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Nick Foles didn’t necessarily break the bank in comparison to other quarterback contracts, but he sprained the hell out of it.

Foles’ new contract with the Jaguars pays $45.125 million fully-guaranteed at signing, and the structure of the deal makes the remaining $5 million in injury guarantees as a practical matter fully guaranteed.

Here’s the breakdown of the contract:

1. Signing bonus: $25 million.

2. 2019 salary: $5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 salary: $15.125 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2021 roster bonus: $5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed if Foles is on the roster on the third day of the 2020 league year.

5. 2021 salary: $14.875 million.

6. 2022 salary: $20 million.

7. 2019-2022 per-game roster bonuses: $31,250 (up to $500,000 per year).

The contract includes up to $3.5 million per year in incentives based on playing time, making the playoffs, making the Pro Bowl, winning NFL MVP, and being named Super Bowl MVP.

Without per-game roster bonuses, the deal has a base value of $85 million over four years ($21.25 million per year). If he’s on the 46-man roster for all 64 regular-season games, the deal becomes worth $87 million ($21.75 million). The maximum value of the deal (if he earns all incentives, an extreme long shot) is $101 million.

The practical guarantee is $50.125 million because the Jaguars can avoid the $5 million roster bonus only by cutting him after one season, which would mean that he will have received $45.125 million for one year with the team. Which surely won’t happen, even though the Jags cut quarterback Blake Bortles after only one year of his most recent deal.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Nick Foles gets more than $45 million fully guaranteed at signing

  1. As an Eagles fan i am happy for Nick Foles. As long as they don’t expect Nick to carry the team he should be a decent starter. If Nick has to carry the team, then things might not work out as well.

  3. He could be a bargain if they build the offence around his style of play (RPO’s) and quick pass plays. If Fournette/Yeldon play the way they should and get Foles a decent TE, he will be a bargain.

  4. His agent did well for him considering the Jaguars were basically bidding against themselves. A two year deal like Keenum got from Denver last year was what I thought he’d get in this market.

  5. @eagleswin
    I simply don’t get you delusional iggles fans.
    How EXACTLY has this guy failed you? And
    WHY exactly do you think Wentz can “carry” a team better?
    Let’s see..
    2018 – Went Hurt, Foles leads them to their first SB win and is MVP.
    2019/- Wentz drinks it up early Eagles out of playoff contention. Went hurt AGAIIN, Foles takes over and leads them to playoffs.

    What did I miss here?

  6. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. As an Eagles fan, except for head-to-head matchups, wish him and the Jags the best.

  7. Him leaving just made Wentz a better Qb as well. Competition can be a great thing and is, But it can also be a distraction where one shouldn’t even be one. No more media nor fans drama and non stop BS whom the starter should be. Foles is no more then a relief qb. He can not nor never could carry a full load. He will be exposed as he is over paid!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!