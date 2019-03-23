Ozzie Newsome’s departure as G.M. influenced Terrell Suggs’ decision

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed surprise over Terrell Suggs‘ departure in free agency. But the seven-time Pro Bowler said Ozzie Newsome’s departure as General Manager played a role in his leaving.

“It was probably hands down the most difficult decision I ever had to make it my life,” Suggs said on FOX’s Undisputed this week, via Lisa Redmond of NBC Sports Washington. “Through and through, I’m an Ozzie Newsome guy. Once I knew Ozzie was going to step down as G.M., you know, I kind of had to question my future in a Ravens uniform.”

Suggs said other veterans’ departures also led to him choosing a one-year deal with Arizona rather than a return to Baltimore for a 17th season. But Suggs said he would have finished his career with the Ravens if Newsome had remained as G.M.

Suggs finished his Ravens career with 132.5 sacks.