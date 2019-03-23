Quinnen Williams chooses IHOP for dinner with 49ers

Getty Images

General Manager John Lynch and other 49ers’ officials dined with Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams this week. Williams’ restaurant of choice was IHOP, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

The 49ers, who have the second overall pick, have scheduled a visit with Williams at their team facility next month. Williams also will visit Oakland on the same trip.

San Francisco also will have Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary among their 30 pre-draft visitors, according to Barrows.

The 49ers seem more likely to take Williams if Bosa goes No. 1 overall. Whatever happens, though, Bosa isn’t expected to last long on draft day.