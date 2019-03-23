Rashaan Melvin: I feel like I cheated the fans

Getty Images

After the Lions announced the deal for Rashaan Melvin, the cornerback used social media to thank the Raiders organization and apologize for his play last season.

It didn’t work out for Melvin in Oakland after he signed as a free agent last offsason. He made only seven starts, getting benched in favor of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

“I greatly appreciate the Oakland organization for giving me the opportunity to further my career this past season,” Melvin wrote. “I respect the Raiders organization; I respect the tradition; and I respect the die-hard fans that has and will forever believe in Raider Nation. I feel like I cheated the fans and organization and [the] long list of players that came before me that made the organization what it is. It was always a lifetime dream of mine to wear the silver and black. It really hurt me that I wasn’t able to be myself and play the style of play that I know I was capable of playing. To all my guys in that locker room, I appreciate you guys for making the year special through everything. I cherish the relationships that were created on and off the field. I respect you guys, and I wish you boys the best. Y’all ball out for the city of Oakland one more time or for however long y’all [are] there. Respect!”

Melvin’s deal with the Lions is for one year and $3.5 million. He reunites with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, whom Melvin played for in New England.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity God has placed in my life,” Melvin added on social media. “We all must go through some things to get to what is actually meant for us. Excited about this next step.”