Posted by Charean Williams on March 23, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Saturday afternoon, apologizing for being charged with solicitation of prostitution.

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks,” Kraft said in his first comments since being named in the Florida prostitution sting. “To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Earlier this week came news that Kraft will not accept an offer that would result in pending charges of solicitation of prostitution being dismissed in exchange for an acknowledgement that, if prosecuted, he would have been convicted.

Kraft is scheduled for arraignment March 28.

50 responses to “Robert Kraft: I am truly sorry

  8. BWAAAHAAHAA… I write this in an earlier thread. The 5 Stages. The final stage being “I was wrong. Please forgive me.” Send me my prize now!

  9. Good for him. Standard for most people to take time accepting guilt. Next time, take your private jet to one of the many countries where women supposedly do this of their own free will.

  11. Boy, if that doesn’t sound like an admission of guilt (ie wrongdoing), I’m not sure what does…

    “Mr. Kraft, the NFL Commissioner is waiting on Line One for you…”

  13. sorry you got caught you mean?

    Its like dude you have a billion dollars there are way easier ways to get a quicky than some massage parlor.

  16. I’ve remained silent these past few weeks (hoping I could somehow pay my way out of this mess but now that I see I can’t) I am truly sorry.

  17. If he had true remorse he would step up and accept the penalty for his actions rather than trying to get them dismissed. Typical hollow words

  20. “I totally did it, but I really hope my lawyers can get me off on a technicality. God bless my money, and God Bless the United States of America.”

  22. This so ridiculous. Prostitution is perfectly legal in Nevada. It’s one of those “sins” that isn’t a sin. It’s like gambling. Once legal only in Nevada, now it’s legal all over the country. When it wasn’t legal, everyone did it anyway. Marijuana is another one. We’re finally moving into this century with some of these outdated laws, but we still have a ways to go. We’re still very much in the dark ages. Ever wonder why your taxes are so high? We are the ones that end up paying for all these prosecutions and courts, etc. It’s funny I never hear people asking for higher taxes, yet they continue to support these tax dollar eaters. I’ll never forget when the president said he loved uneducated voters. Well guess what? They all do. That’s why they keep going after education funding. No need to apologize Mr. Kraft. Nobody is perfect.

  23. Now plead guilty, take your punishment and Goodell will suspend you probably 4 games and move onto your next immoral act and find more ways your team can cheat.

  24. Embarrassing as this is for Kraft, I’m glas he finally owned it and apologized. He probably was silent on his attorneys advice. He still has a right to a vigorous defense, but getting off on a technicality is not exoneration

  25. Yep you will be judged by your actions because talk is cheap and these are just words and your actions say the opposite of those words.

  26. Where are all of the loudmouth Patriots fans on this one? They really like to pretend they are active members of the team until… right now.

  27. From someone who can’t stand the Pat’s,(actually it’s just their loudmouth fans. I have nothing but respect for most of their players) I don’t think Kraft has anything to apologize for. At least not to us fans. Maybe his co-workers and family.

  28. “This so ridiculous. Prostitution is perfectly legal in Nevada.”

    Great argument. Not completely true, and completely irrelevant regarding a crime committed in Florida, but you really believe yourself. Which team do you root for?

  29. Kraft stupidly tried to play hardball with the Prosecutor. Forgetting they have the video and are under no obligation to keep it confidential! Sorry Bobby but this isn’t the NFL where you get to bully and throw your weight around. It is real life.

  32. Does this mean you’ll agree to the plea agreement? Now after your admission will you continue wasting what is real money to most people on contesting the evidence? Fess up Mr.Kraft and let it die.

  35. You know he can apologize and still “play hardball with the Prosecutor,” right? It’s appropriate for him to apologize for getting his rocks off in a massage parlor. At the same time, his lawyers can fight the basis for the charge of solicitation. At last count 15 of the 25 defendants were doing the same.

  37. He has given literally 100’s of millions of dollars to charities and you people are giving him a hard time because he got a happy ending. Shame on all of you. He has even given millions of dollars to fight human trafficking. He’s 77 and his wife of 50 years passed away years ago. You can hate the PATS for their success but try being human beings. How many of you who are bashing him have ever given to a single charity more times than you have fingers to count on. Grow up and have some compassion and leave your hatred for the PATS out of it. By the way. He also paid for building his new stadium without any funds from the state. And He never charged fans PSL’s (Personal Seat Licenses…a huge fee to give you the right to buy season tickets). Can your owners say the same? I didn’t think so.

  38. johnodocks says:
    March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    I’ve remained silent these past few weeks (hoping I could somehow pay my way out of this mess but now that I see I can’t) I am truly sorry.

    —————————–

    That’s the way it comes across. Not here to judge the guy, but waiting until now to offer up an apology doesn’t exactly come off as sincere.

  41. thesmartest1 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 2:25 pm
    More karma for the cheaters. It’ll come full circle in the near future.

    0 3 Rate This

    ———————-

    playing in another super bowl again will be karma? lmao

    sounds good to me, little guy

  43. You’re sorry for getting caught, not for supporting illegal human sex trafficking.

  44. Robert nothing to be sorry about your in the 4th quarter of life have fun ,you have done way more good than questionable,these idiot millennials have fun staring at their phone all day !

  46. Eaglehaslanded !!! says:
    March 23, 2019 at 2:36 pm
    You’re sorry for getting caught, not for supporting illegal human sex trafficking.

    ——————-

    There are zero trafficking charges in this case. That was nonsense.

  48. concretechuckles says:
    March 23, 2019 at 2:32 pm
    What is he apologizing for if he was just there to get a massage?

    —————
    He’s not denying what happened. Just that it was illegal. In addition he’s claiming what the FL police did was illegal. Hence the apology and the non guilty plea.

  49. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    March 23, 2019 at 2:20 pm
    What a complete embarrassment to the NFL.
    ——————————————————-

    Yep but really where on the embarrassment scale does it fall? Sure Kraft getting caught for a rub n tug is humiliating for him but there have been some seriously slimy misdeeds that have barely registered at all. The Vikings owner was found guilty of civil racketeering that a judge referred to as evil with zero league punishment, the NFL even helped him get a new stadium built with a decent amount of taxpayer money. Dolphins owner Ross was hit with the largest civil punishment allowed by law for an IRS scam and…crickets. Haslam’s Flying (circus) J scam resulted in…nada. Irsay was wrecked, driving around with a stash of cash and a pharmacy then his mistress od’d and all he got was a slap on the wrist. Goodell has been caught in lie after lie and was threatened with perjury by a federal magistrate. The best one was the league itself creating an entirely new ‘accounting category’ to steal $110M from the players and nothing really came of that at all. Who knows what it would take for the league to get seriously embarrassed but I pray we never find out

  50. BHYG says:
    March 23, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    He has given literally 100’s of millions of dollars to charities and you people are giving him a hard time because he got a happy ending. Shame on all of you. He has even given millions of dollars to fight human trafficking.

    ———————————-

    Do you have the names and amounts of the human trafficking charities Kraft has donated to? USAtoday shows Kraft has donated over $400 million in the last 5 decades with $100,000 of that (or 2%) going to MyLifeMyChoice.

    I’d have to assume that if Kraft had donated more than $100,000 to human trafficking his attorney team would surely have made that available to the public by now.

Leave a Reply

