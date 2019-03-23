Robert Kraft: I am truly sorry

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Saturday afternoon, apologizing for being charged with solicitation of prostitution.

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks,” Kraft said in his first comments since being named in the Florida prostitution sting. “To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Earlier this week came news that Kraft will not accept an offer that would result in pending charges of solicitation of prostitution being dismissed in exchange for an acknowledgement that, if prosecuted, he would have been convicted.

Kraft is scheduled for arraignment March 28.