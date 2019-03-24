Brian Flores downplays talk that Dolphins are rebuilding

Getty Images

The Dolphins have what looks like perhaps the worst roster in the league this year, which leads to talk that they’re tanking under first-year coach Brian Flores in 2019 and hoping to draft a franchise quarterback in 2020. But Flores downplays the extent to which his team is rebuilding.

Asked whether he’s overseeing a rebuilding process, Flores said his process is no different than any other team’s.

“I think every team’s rebuilding. That’s this league. Every team rebuilds every year because no team is the same every year,” Flores told NFL Media. “So the Patriots are going to be different than they were last year. So are the Bills or Jets. So is every other team. So that’s my personal philosophies. Last year was last year. This year is this year.”

As for tanking talk, Flores is adamant that he wants to win, not earn the first overall pick in the draft.

“I can tell you, we’re going to go try, gonna go out there and try to win every game. That’s gonna be our goal every week,” Flores said.

If Flores can win with the roster he’s been given, he’ll be a coach of the year candidate. More likely, the Dolphins will suffer through an ugly 2019 season but start to put the pieces together in 2020.