Broncos plan visits with the top four quarterback prospects in the NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
John Elway’s search for a franchise quarterback continues.

Elway confirmed to reporters at the league meeting today that he wants to take a close look at all of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft and that the Broncos will host Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Duke quarterback Daniel Jones for pre-draft visits.

Those four are considered by most to be the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. The Broncos have the 10th overall pick and at least one, perhaps as many as three, of those four should be there when Denver makes its pick. Murray is likely to be off the board and the Broncos would probably have to trade all the way up to No. 1 with the Cardinals if they wanted him.

Although Elway scored when he convinced Peyton Manning to sign with the Broncos in free agency, he has otherwise been unsuccessful at finding a franchise quarterback. He spent a first-round pick on Paxton Lynch and a second-round pick on Brock Osweiler, neither of whom lived up to his draft status. If Elway drafts a quarterback this year, the idea would likely be to have him spend a year on the sideline behind Joe Flacco before taking over as the starter in 2020.

  1. John Elway is a very good GM who built 2 Superbowl teams, winning 1. Give the man his respect. As far as finding a QB in the draft, Denver never had a high enough pick in the draft to get a top QB prospect, and has had to roll the dice on 2nd tier QB prospects since he’s been in charge.

  2. Elway should sign Peyton Manning to a 1 day contract as Assistant GM and have him choose the next QB. Elway may have been a great QB, but he’s a terrible judge of them (and save the “he signed Manning” argument. Anybody with common sense would have done the same).

  3. Yeah, he deserves a break. After all, the quarterback whisperers of 2000 thought Spurgeon Wynn was better than some guy named Brady.

  theshieldisajoke says:
    March 24, 2019 at 5:23 pm
    Actually, several teams didn't consider Manning… there was a real question about whether he'd ever recover…he wanted to stay in the division and play for the Texans, but they didn't give him a sniff… look it up.
    —————-
    Actually, several teams didn’t consider Manning… there was a real question about whether he’d ever recover…he wanted to stay in the division and play for the Texans, but they didn’t give him a sniff… look it up.

  6. A great quarterback himself, Elway, can’t seem to figure out what a franchise quarterback actually looks like. The Broncos can’t continue to try to find veteran quarterbacks and not eventually try to draft one for the future. I still can’t believe how Elway moved up to get Lynch in the first round jumping the Cowboys from drafting him, then the Cowboys ended up drafting Dak Prescott in the 4th round. Dak has taken the Cowboys to two playoff appearances and Lynch has done completely nothing.

