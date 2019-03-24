Buccaneers plan to have joint practices with Dolphins this summer

Getty Images

It looks like Ryan Fitzpatrick will have a chance to catch up with his former Buccaneers teammates this summer.

Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this month and the quarterback will likely be working out kinks in the team’s offense in practices with the Buccaneers defense. Per multiple reports, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that the teams are planning multiple joint practices before they meet in the preseason.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was a longtime member of Bill Belichick’s staff in New England and the Patriots have frequently held such practices in the summer. The Dolphins last held joint practices with the Eagles in 2017 while the Buccaneers worked with the Titans last year.

Fitzpatrick isn’t the only person who will be visiting with a former employer. Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen worked for the Dolphins for the last three years, but the offseason turnover may not leave too many familiar faces for him to see come August.