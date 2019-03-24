Clay Harbor trying to make an NFL comeback

Getty Images

Tight end Clay Harbor has appeared on The Bachelorette more recently than an NFL game, but he is hopeful that he still has a future as a player.

Harbor spent the 2017 season on the Saints’ injured reserve list with a wrist injury that he aggravated during his appearance on the long-running reality show. He had one workout before training camps opened last year, but the Bills passed on signing him after he suffered an abdominal injury while going through the paces.

He’s since resumed training and said he’ll continue to work toward a comeback until it becomes clear that no one will be signing him to their roster.

“I’m going to put everything into football for the next three months,” Harbor said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “If I don’t get signed by the time training camp is over or around that time, then I’m going to move on and figure out what the next step of my life is going to be.”

Harbor was an Eagles fourth-round pick in 2010 and has also played for the Jaguars, Patriots and Lions. He has 114 catches for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of his career.