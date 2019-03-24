Colt McCoy still on crutches

Getty Images

Colt McCoy was holding out hope fo playing last December, if it had mattered.

Three months later, the Washington quarterback’s still apparently not well enough to walk around on his own.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, McCoy was spotted on crutches while doing an interview during an Indy Car race.

McCoy suffered his broken fibula on Dec. 3, and was threatening to play if Washington had kept its playoff hopes alive. That never materialized, and he was placed on IR before the end of the season.

Whether this is an extension of his previous problem or a new one is unclear, but after losing Alex Smith, Washington traded for Case Keenum, and hasn’t ruled out using a high draft pick on another quarterback.