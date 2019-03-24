Cowboys-Rams preseason game in Hawaii sells out in less than a day

Getty Images

Several years after losing the completely meaningless end-of-season football game to the mainland, Hawaii is getting a slightly more meaningful preseason football game. And someone has gobbled up all the tickets.

Apparently, it was someone(s) looking to re-sell the tickets at a significant profit to the locals.

According to KITV.com, the Cowboys-Rams game to be played on August 17 at Aloha Stadium sold out in less than a day. Already, tickets with a face value starting at $30 have appeared on the secondary market with prices “in the thousands.”

“Who takes all the tickets? Can some of us locals get some tickets or something? How can they be taken up so fast?” Hawaii resident Sai Uluave told KITV.com.

As of this posting, TicketMaster.com had seats available starting at $146 and ending upwards of $3,500.

Yes, the world has changed dramatically from the days when scalping tickets was both illegal and shady. But it looks like the shadiness lingers, in the form of the technological devices available to those who purchase the tickets at retail and jack them up to something way more than that.