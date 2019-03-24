Doug Pederson coming off foot surgery

Getty Images

The Eagles have a new entry to their injury report.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Eagles coach Doug Pederson recently underwent foot surgery to correct a “nagging ailment.”

While Pederson’s mobility may be limited at the owners meetings in Arizona this week, Rapoport noted that Pederson was expected to be ready for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe in July.

Of course, there are a full slate of OTAs and minicamp between now and then, so Pederson could be limited. And he’ll likely be relieved if someone asks him about his foot, if it means that for only a moment they’re not looking for a Carson Wentz update.