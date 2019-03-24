How will the Patriots replace Gronk?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

The retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski, though not unexpected, nevertheless carries a suddenness and finality that creates real questions for the Patriots regarding a position that has become an important part of the offense. So where will the Patriots go from here?

They have four general options: Sign a free agent, trade for a tight end, turn to the draft, or rely on players currently on the roster. They can also mix and match options, and that’s presumably what they’ll do.

As previously noted, their interest in Jared Cook could be rekindled unless and until he finally signs his name at the bottom of a contract with the Saints. Regarding the draft, they could try to move up in round one to get one of the top prospects, take the best tight end available at No. 32, or pounce on a guy in the later rounds who slips through the cracks but also fits precisely with what they’re trying to do.

A trade is less likely, but who knows when it comes to the Patriots? Coach Bill Belichick always has a plan and his success has vindicated all past plans and it’s likely that whatever he does eventually will be successful because everything else he ever has done seems to work out.

Besides, the Patriots can’t claim they weren’t ready for this. They knew it was coming sooner than later, and they knew it could happen this year. It’s now happened, and we’ll learn what the team’s plan is as it unfolds.

  2. They won’t.

    Brady is old, anyway. A long overdue rebuild has finally arrived for this team.

  3. He’ll be a big loss but they’ve won titles without him and Parity rules always hit them more than other teams (and past dynasties never had to deal with parity rules). Just last year they saw Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Amendola, Brandin Cooks and Dion Lewis etc go (and Marty Bennett retire), and after everyone decided Belichick really was a terrible GM, they won yet another SB.

  5. The Patriots will replace Gronk the same way they replace everyone else. Next man up and keep on winning.

  8. Not like they’ve never played or won without him. I can’t be the only person who’s noticed that when they sign some high profile guy that makes their season run easier, they wind up losing the Super Bowl. When it’s just a bunch of dudes out there playing, they come out on top. I have a feeling that they’ll be alright.

  9. Most disruptive force in the NFL when Beleicek would let him. Greatest TE of all time and I have seen Ditka, Mackey, Winslow, Sharpe and Gonzalez all in their prime

  10. Belichick and McDaniels may design an offense that eschews the tight end but I think they will probably move in the direction of a blocking or all around tight end to support the run game. It’s going to be fun to see what the Patriots do; it’ll be something outsiders will not expect. Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse are currently on the team; @28 free agent tight ends are available (not sure about Jake Fisher who apparently has signed with Buffalo). Keep an eye on Kaden Smith (Stanford), Thomas Sweeney(BC) and Zack Gentry (Michigan) in the draft if the Patriots do not take Smith or move up for one of the Iowa TEs. It’s going to be an interesting spring.

