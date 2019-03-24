Jeremy Maclin announces retirement

Getty Images

Even though there are mouths to feed, Jeremy Maclin is finished with football.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jeremy Maclin announced his retirement today — while at his wife’s baby shower. (Having him around to change diapers might be the best gift of them all.)

The Ravens released Maclin last March, and he wasn’t able to get back into workouts with other teams last year because of a hamstring problem that required surgery.

He caught 514 passes for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons with the Eagles, Chiefs, and Ravens.