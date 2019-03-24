John Mara: It’s not going to be easy to watch Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Giants co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara didn’t want to trade Odell Beckham.

Tisch called signing off on the trade one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make, and Mara said he gave “reluctant approval,” Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

General Manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur sold the co-owners on the idea of filling many of their holes with the draft picks they got from the Browns.

“It’s not going to be easy” to watch Beckham play for the Browns, Mara admits.

Even harder than pulling the trigger on the trade was telling his grandsons about the trade, Mara said. He said they sobbed, and one grandson still isn’t talking to Mara.