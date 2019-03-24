Johnny Manziel adds excitement to game in Memphis

AP

Johnny Manziel didn’t start for the Memphis Express, but he has made his Alliance of American Football debut.

He entered to a loud ovation with 7:12 remaining in the first half and the Express trailing 16-8.

Manziel led the Express down the field, rushing for 20 yards on two carries and completing 1 of 2 passes for 36 yards with the incompletion a drop. The Express, though, missed a short field goal.

On the Express’ next series — the final one before halftime — starting quarterback Brandon Silvers returned to the game to boos from the crowd.

Co-offensive coordinator Bobby Blizzard said last week, after only a couple of practices, that Manziel was ready to play. Blizzard’s offense is similar to the offense that the Heisman Trophy winner ran at Texas A&M.