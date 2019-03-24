Josh Allen: I’m the best overall player in this draft

Getty Images

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen has set up meetings with a handful of teams as part of the pre-draft process, but he delivered a message to all 32 teams in the league at his Pro Day Friday.

He didn’t send it by working out as he chose to let his Combine performance stand alongside his 17 sacks in 2018 as testaments to his physical ability. The message Allen sent was a verbal one of great confidence in where he ranks among this year’s top prospects.

“You can just watch the film, watch the games,” Allen said, via ESPN.com. “If you’re talking about stats, I mean, I finished second in the nation in sacks, playing in the SEC, which doesn’t throw the ball as much as other conferences. I’m physical. I played the whole season. I played every game. I’m healthy. I just think I’m the best edge rusher, the best pass rusher, the best overall player in this draft.”

Allen hasn’t drawn as much buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick as Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa, but he’s not expected to be on the board beyond the first few picks. Once he finds out where he’s going, the work will start on proving himself right about where he belongs in the pecking order.