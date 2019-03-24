Kliff Kingsbury: We’re a long way from deciding on No. 1 pick

Getty Images

We’re about a month away from the start of the 2019 NFL Draft and the big question remains whether the Cardinals are going to draft quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

There have been reports suggesting they are moving in that direction, which would likely mean that they’d trade 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen in a corresponding move. The team hasn’t done much to tip its hand publicly at this point and head coach Kliff Kingsbury stayed on that path in an interview with Steve Wyche of NFL Media this weekend.

Kingsbury repeated that Rosen “knows our feelings” that he’s a talented player, but that “anything can happen” with the pick. Kingsbury also added that the team has not made any decision about what they plan to do at this point.

“We haven’t. We haven’t. We’re a long ways from that,” Kingsbury said. “You know, coaches on the road, scouts from the road, private workouts, pro days. And we won’t even discuss until next week and try to fill our board and go from there.”

The clearest sign the Cardinals could send would be a deal involving Rosen at some point in the next four weeks. Absent that, the intrigue about Arizona’s plans will reman in place.