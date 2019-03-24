Landlords seek $700,000 from Janoris Jenkins

Getty Images

Janoris Jenkins played on last year after what he called a “shocking” case, in which is brother was accused of aggravated manslaughter for the death of a man in the basement of the home he was renting in New Jersey.

Now, Jenkins’ landlords are looking for more money from the Giants cornerback.

According to the North Jersey Record, a court document filed last week claimed the home has lost at least 30 percent of its value, and combined with damages to the home, owners S.R. and N.R. Tummalapenta are seeking at least $700,000.

Last June, Jenkins’ brother William Jenkins allegedly killed Roosevelt Rene. The homeowners say Janoris Jenkins broke his lease by letting his brother live there, and that the house was damaged.

“Setting aside the utterly tragic incident that occurred in June of last year,” attorney Jonathan Swichar said, “Mr. Jenkins and the additional, non-occupant tenants and visitors have caused considerable reputational and physical damage to the property, in addition to emotional pain for the Tummalapentas – who one day hoped to pass this home to their children.”

Of the sum they’re seeking from Janoris, $301,000 is for damages including cleaning fees for the duct and ventilation system and replacement of a “decayed and unusable wall oven.”

Janoris Jenkins signed a two-year lease on the home at $5,500 a month, a total of $66,000. His attorneys were not reached for comment in the report.