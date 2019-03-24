Mike Mayock: Free agent moves allow us to be “surgical” in draft

AP

The Raiders have signed 10 free agents this month and they’ve also made a trade for wide receiver Antonio Brown in an attempt to set themselves up for success after going 4-12 last season.

Every hole on the roster hasn’t been filled, but they have a good opportunity to continue chipping away at them come the draft. The Raiders have three first-round picks and the No. 35 overall pick at their disposal and General Manager Mike Mayock said that their free agent haul has the team well positioned for the draft.

“The more you do in free agency, the more surgical you can be in the draft,” Mayock said, via ESPN.com.

Pass rusher sticks out as an area of particular need and this year’s class is heavy on prospects in that area at the top of the draft. Using the No. 4 overall pick to bolster the rush would make sense, but so might a trade that gives the Raiders even more bites at fleshing out the offensive line, tight end and secondary groups.

There are other options and the Raiders feel they can consider them all after a busy couple of weeks.