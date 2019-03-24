Orlando Apollos clinch AAF playoff berth

Getty Images

The Orlando Apollos rebounded from their first loss of the season by becoming the first team in the Alliance of American Football to clinch a playoff berth.

The Apollos blew out the Atlanta Legends on Saturday afternoon, 38-6, to move to 6-1 and to ensure a spot in the four-team AAF postseason.

The game also marked the fastest in AAF history, taking only two hours and 15 minutes to complete. The Orlando offense scored touchdowns on four of their seven possessions. The defense added a touchdown, on an interception return.

Running back De’Veon Smith scored three touchdowns for Orlando, and quarterback Garrett Gilbert threw for 217 yards and a touchdown.