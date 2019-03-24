Phillip Lindsay and Bryce Callahan won’t be ready for minicamp

Getty Images

The Broncos get to have an extra minicamp since they have a new coach, but Vic Fangio won’t be able to work with one of his new guys and one of the most productive players he inherited.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Fangio said Sunday that neither cornerback Bryce Callahan nor running back Phillip Lindsay would be able to work at the voluntary camp, which is the week of the NFL Draft

Lindsay is coming off wrist surgery to repair an injury suffered late in the year, while Callahan won’t be ready because of a foot problem. Fangio said Callahan could be ready for OTAs in May, but the outlook isn’t clear for Lindsay.

Lindsay was one of the best stories of the 2018 season, an undrafted rookie who ended up in the Pro Bowl after rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Callahan came over with Fangio from Chicago, so he should have a good handle on what will be installed at that camp anyway.